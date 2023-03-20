NYS Assembly proposes streaming tax

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Assembly’s budget proposal could make your streaming services more expensive.

Part of the assembly’s budget proposal suggests adding an overall eight percent sales tax to subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and Audible.

That revenue would go toward public transit. The assembly estimates “New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority” would get $63 million dollars in revenue by 2027, but ordinary New Yorkers and lawmakers on the other side of the aisle aren’t too sure about it.

“People can’t do it no more. Paychecks aren’t going up, but everything else is going up, ” said KC Nomes of Buffalo.

“This isn’t a tax on the rich. This is on everyday people who use streaming services across New York State,” said William Barclay NYS Assembly Minority Leader.

This is only a proposal for now. The final state budget is due by April 1.