NYS attorney: State is repealing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An attorney for the New York State Department of Health says the state is repealing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The attorney spoke at an appeals court on East Avenue in downtown Rochester on Wednesday morning.

“I would like to advise the court that the State Health Department has just informed me that they intend to repeal the regulation that is being challenged here,” said Jonathan Hitsous, attorney for New York State. “The repeal is going to be done through the notice and comment process but what I can confirm is that the department no longer intends to enforce this rule and will be sending and will be sending out guidance to hospitals and other health care facility administrators within the upcoming week.”

The Department of Health’s decision shocked the health care workers who lost their job over the mandate. News10NBC met them outside the courthouse.

Advocates for the health care workers say 36,000 health care workers lost their job in 2021 because of the mandate.