NYS audit finds bad living conditions at housing for people with mental illness, disabilities

New York State’s Office of Mental Health needs major improvement. That’s according to an audit by the New York State comptroller — specifically when it comes to supportive housing for New Yorkers with serious mental illness or disabilities.

The audit found bad living conditions at some housing units — including water leaks, mold, inadequate appliances, and even signs of vermin living in the units.

At one supportive housing development in New York City, the audit found two people living there had once gone missing. Fortunately, they were both eventually found.

People living in supportive housing are supposed to have support plans and case managers — but the audit found some plans weren’t created quickly enough, and some weren’t followed through.