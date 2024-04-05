NYS budget deadline moved back again, to April 8

If you were hoping for a finalized New York State budget Thursday, you’re out of luck. Lawmakers have pushed the deadline back again.

The original deadline was April 1. Then, it moved to April 4. Now, it’s due April 8.

Lawmakers passed another extension Thursday so state workers can get paid and operations can continue.

State leaders say progress is being made on funding for schools. And they still need to settle on a housing deal.

Last year, the state budget was almost a month late.