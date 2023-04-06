NYS Comptroller blasts handling of group homes during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -The New York State Comptroller says inconsistent guidance and inadequate oversight at group homes during the covid-19 pandemic left residents at higher risk.

The audit says the “office for people with developmental disabilities” failed to provide consistent guidance to more than 6,900 homes in the state – leading to PPE shortages and confusion over quarantine procedures.

The Comptroller tells the OPWDD they need to prepare in advance for the next public health crisis.