NYS Comptroller’s Office has $18.4 billion in unclaimed funds: Find out if you have lost money

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Office of the Comptroller continues its efforts to help New Yorkers get back lost money. With $1.5 million returned every day, the comptroller’s office has over 49 million unclaimed accounts worth $18.4 billion as of May.

State Comptroller staff will be attending community events and hosting workshops throughout the state to provide information and assistance on unclaimed accounts, including free one-on-one sessions where individuals can receive help searching for their unclaimed funds and filing claims.

New Yorkers can access an online database administered by the State Comptroller’s Office to see if they have any unclaimed money waiting for them. These funds come from various sources such as utility deposits, trust funds, old bank accounts, uncashed checks, old investment accounts, insurance claims, stocks, and other inactive accounts that have remained dormant for several years.

The Comptroller’s Office can trace lost money from accounts that date back several decades. Search for unclaimed funds here.

State Comptroller Staff will be at the Lilac Festival May 19-May 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



