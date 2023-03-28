NYS Department of Agriculture announces two grants to help with climate change resiliency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets commissioner announced two grant opportunities totaling $28.5 million.

These are for projects that will help New York’s farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate water and soil quality concerns, and increase on-farm resiliency to climate change.

The goal of the grants is to reduce methane emissions from the farm and increase the farm’s resiliency to major precipitation events.

Help prepare agricultural producers for the impacts of a changing climate such as flood events and drought and help improve soil health on farms.