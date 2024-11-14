NYS holds input session on planned High Falls state park

Public input session looks at planned High Falls state park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a plan that’s been in the work in Rochester for years now: turning the High Falls river basin into a state park

The state Parks, Recreation & Preservation office held a public input session Wednesday at Monroe Community College’s downtown campus, to hear from people in the community about what they want in the park.

The area includes a former industrial site. The state is working to clean up the valley long before it opens to the public.

“We would expect in phases to design that whole river valley, that lowland below the falls,” said Tom Alworth, executive deputy commissioner of New York State Parks, Recreation & Preservation. “So we think this park in this location will be a tremendous opportunity, not just to recreate but to really connect with ourselves and each other.”

The Parks and Rec office plans to have more input sessions in the future.