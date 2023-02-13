NYS Parks Police investigate incident on Goat Island

An ambulance and Mercy Flight are also on the scene.

Credit: Larry Kensinger/NC News

Author: WGRZ Staff

Published: 2:47 PM EST February 13, 2023

Updated: 3:20 PM EST February 13, 2023

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — New York State Parks Police are on Goat Island investigating an incident. The Park Police and Fire Department are currently performing a rescue after a woman jumped into the Niagara Gorge with her son, according to a spokesperson from the Niagara Parks.

The incident happened in the gorge between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds.

First responders rescued the five-year-old child, who has been taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Rescuers are working to bring the woman up. No word on her condition.

2 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

