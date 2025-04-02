NYS Parole, not ICE, seen in social media video on Webster Avenue

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After seeing a video of law enforcement officers, which social media users identified as ICE agents, taking someone into custody on Webster Avenue in the city, News10NBC looked into whether that was true.

The plainclothes officers seen in the video were, in fact, from New York State Parole, not ICE. That’s according to the Mornoe County Sheriff’s Office. One sheriff’s deputy was also outside the building.

They turned a person with a warrant over to the sheriff’s office. The person was put into the back of the sheriff’s car and taken downtown.