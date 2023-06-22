NYS Police issue over 20,000 tickets during ‘speed week’ crackdown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State Troopers issued nearly 21,000 tickets during the annual “speed week” crackdown.

The campaign started back on June 12 and ran through this past Sunday.

Nearly 1,900 of the tickets were here in the Finger Lakes Region — the majority being for speeding. The region that saw the most citations was the Lower Hudson Valley, with nearly 3,500.

While the total amount of tickets does seem high, in 2022 New York State Police issued more than 22,000 tickets.