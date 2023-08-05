NYS Police seize loaded rifle from man on Galusha Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police in Rochester saw a man standing outside a dark-colored vehicle with a loaded rifle on Galusha Street.

The man was detained, and Troopers determined the rifle contained 26 rounds of .223 ammunition, 25 rounds in the detachable 30-round high-capacity magazine, and one round in the chamber.

The man identified himself with a fake name at first.

Troopers say the man is identified as 30-year-old Tyaire Collins of Rochester.

Collins was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree and criminal impersonation in the second degree.

Collins is being held at Monroe County Jail awaiting arraignment.