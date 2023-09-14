NYS Public Service Commission is scheduled to proceed with audit of RG&E and NYSEG

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Public Service Commission will meet on Thursday and on the agenda is a motion to proceed with an audit of RG&E and NYSEG.

The audit will examine the utilities’ construction program planning, operational efficiency, customer privacy protections, and critical energy infrastructure protections.

The last comprehensive management audit of RG&E and NYSEG was in 2016. The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. News10NBC has reported on billing and customer service issues with RG&E and NYSEG for more than a year.