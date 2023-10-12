NYS Public Service Commission votes, approves rate hike for RG&E customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Public Service Commission has decided on a three-year rate plan for electric and gas customers of New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation — better known as RG&E.

The new plans have taken into consideration the recent billing issues and customer service metrics.

One component of the new plan? Rate raises.

Though the utility gets to raise rates, it will only be raised half of what they originally requested. The proposed total hike was $447 million, but the approved rates will only provide $217.3 million.

The commission says the rate increases are necessary in order to meet company costs and to support spending for capital improvements and employee additions. Officials explain these components are needed in order to improve gas and electric operations — which would address recent customer service complaints and enhance overall electric and gas system integrity, safety and reliability.

Let’s break down how much this will cost you.

The commission says that a NYSEG residential electric customer using 600 kWh per month would see an average monthly bill increase of $9.94 (10.3%) in November 2023, $8.88 (8.4%) in May 2024, and $11.34 (9.9%) in May 2025.

A residential gas heating customer using an average of 100 therms per month would see an average monthly bill increase of $4.96 (3.6%) in November 2023, a $2.13 (1.5%) increase in the second year, and a $4.10 (2.9%) in the third year.

An RG&E residential electric customer using 600 kWh per month would see an average monthly bill increase of $6.47 (7.4%) in November 2023, $5.98 (5.5%) starting May 2024, and $6.90 (6%) starting May 2025.

A residential gas heating customer using an average of 100 therms per month would see a monthly bill increase of $5.29 (4.6%) in November 2023, a $5.44 (4.5%) increase in the second year, and a $5.41(4.3%) increase in the third year.

Over the three-year period, NYSEG’s low-income customers will receive @27.47 million in assistance. RG&E’s low-income customers will receive $22.96 million, which is 33% greater than the previous year.