ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday is not just Valentine’s Day. It’s also Donate Life Day in New York.

The state wants to remind you about the lifesaving impact of organ and tissue donation. According to the Department of Health, there are more than 8,000 patients waiting for an organ transplant right now, and one organ donor can save up to eight lives.

New Yorkers 16 and older can sign up on the state’s Donate Life registry here.