NYS Senate passes ‘Packaging and Recycling Infrastructure Act’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Senate has passed a bill aimed at reducing packaging waste and improving recycling efforts.

The “Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act,” passed Wednesday 33 to 25.

Earlier this month, GOP lawmakers slammed the legislation, claiming the cost of everyday items would rise as a result. New York State Republicans also criticized the efforts to pass the bill.

Sen. Samra Brouk is a co-sponsor of the bill, and in a statement said it was New York’s turn to implement this program, as many other states have already done so.

Advocates of the bill are now urging the state assembly to follow the senate’s lead.