NYS Supreme Court lifts order, putting cannabis sellers back in business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —There’s been a big step forward for people who want to legally sell cannabis in New York.

Friday, The New York State Supreme Court lifted the order that prevented the Office of Cannabis Management from reviewing and processing cannabis licenses since August.

The Office of Cannabis Management’s Executive Director Chris Alexander released the following statement following the decision:

“Today is a good day for New York, for the dream of equity in cannabis, and for every New Yorker hoping to have a legal, licensed cannabis dispensary in their community. New York is the only state in the nation where those harmed by prohibition, including non-profits serving formerly incarcerated individuals, are the building blocks of our cannabis industry, and we are immensely proud of this. I’m also deeply relieved for the many entrepreneurs, who have spent the last three months trapped in limbo, who are now able to open their cannabis businesses, and for our communities, which will soon begin to see more stores open faster. We never stopped fighting for the licensees whose applications can now move forward, and we’ll always continue to support them. The work continues and the whole team at OCM, thanks to the unyielding support of Governor Hochul, will deliver on the promise of the MRTA.”