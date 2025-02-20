NYS transportation commissioner defends automated speed cameras

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Thursday, Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez spoke at the Transit Authority on East Main Street.

Dominguez highlighted the governor’s proposed budget and discussed making the work zone speed radar system permanent.

“Why? Because it’s about worker safety. It’s about worker protection,” said Dominguez. “Our men and women are out there every day in highly, highly dangerous circumstances.”

News10NBC continues to investigate the state’s automated speed radar cameras in construction zones.

Last fall, these cameras ticketed over a thousand drivers daily in Rochester, with fines ranging from $50 to $100.

The camera on I-490 at the Alexander Street overpass issued 25,000 speeding tickets in just 26 days, resulting in $1.2 million in fines.

