NYSEG and RG&E among NY utilities facing millions in penalties for poor customer service

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Public Service Commission announced on Thursday that several New York electric, gas, and water utilities failed to meet their annual customer service performance targets for 2023.

New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) were among the utilities that failed to meet all four of their customer service metrics. As a result, NYSEG faces negative revenue adjustments (NRAs) of $11.4 million, while RG&E faces NRAs of $7.1 million.

NRAs reduce a utility’s return on equity and are automatically credited to customers or deferred until the next rate case.

The Commission emphasizes that utilities exist to serve customers, and the services they provide are vital to public health, welfare, and the economy. When a company fails to maintain good customer service, the Commission-approved customer service performance targets are activated to ensure the utilities receive powerful market signals to improve their behavior.

The financial penalties and negative revenue adjustments serve as a reminder to utilities that providing excellent customer service is a top priority and that failure to meet these standards will result in consequences.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.