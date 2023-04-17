NYSEG and RG&E announce options to help customers with unpaid bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric are offering customers relief for unpaid bills for their electricity and or gas service since COVID-related and winter season pauses on service disconnections have ended.

Customers with a financial need for help with unpaid bills should act now to keep their service on. Utilities across the state resumed their collections this week, in compliance with New York State law.

Any residential customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill should call Customer Service to inquire about assistance and options. Only if customers take no action after receiving multiple bills, calls, and notices will they face disconnection.

Customers with outstanding bills will receive multiple communications in advance of a disconnection. These contacts will include a bill, a reminder notice or a phone call, a termination notice with an additional payment period, an additional call, and then an in-person field visit to the residence to collect or shut off service.

NYSEG and RG&E can make deferred payment agreements and other assistance for eligible customers. They can help with payment plans for eligible customers. Their contact information is below.

Help with NYSEG bill here

NYSEG: 888-315-1755

Help with RG&E bill here

RG&E: 877-266-3492