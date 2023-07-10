NYSEG and RG&E working with emergency management on Canandaigua-area flooding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) are coordinating with local Emergency Management officials about the ongoing flooding in the Canandaigua area.

As a safety precaution, NYSEG turned off natural gas service in flooded areas on Sunday, and RG&E turned off electric service at the request of local Emergency Management officials. Currently, there are about 120 NYSEG natural gas customers affected, and 680 RG&E electric customers affected.

NYSEG and RG&E are continuing to coordinate closely with the Ontario County Office for Emergency Management, local fire departments and local municipalities. The companies will begin restoring service as soon as these organizations say it is safe to do so.

In the event of a gas emergency, customers should contact NYSEG at 800-572-1121 or 911 from a safe location. Customers should ensure functionality of their carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries as needed. In the event of an electrical emergency, customers should contact RG&E at 800.743.1701.

NYSEG and RG&E ask customers affected by flooding to review the below important information:

Restoring Electric Service After Flooding

Anytime electric service is shut off due to an unsafe condition such as when the main fuse box or circuit breaker box is under water, it must be inspected by a certified electrical inspector before service can be restored.

Once flood waters have receded, customers should contact an electrician to make sure that it is safe to have electric service turned on before contacting their utility.

Someone must be present for service to be turned on, the basement must be free of water and the electrical panel must be clean and free of debris.

Customers and contractors should never attempt to turn on electric service.

Restoring Natural Gas Service After Flooding

Under no circumstances should anyone other than a NYSEG employee attempt to turn on natural gas service.

To have NYSEG natural gas service restored, the following conditions must exist: The customer must be present for the crew to reconnect the service. The basement must be free of standing water. Electricity service must be available. NYSEG crews will check the condition of NYSEG equipment. At least one natural gas appliance not affected by the flood must be ready to light. For safety reasons, the customer will need to have a plumbing or heating contractor make sure the gas appliances affected by the flood are in working order before NYSEG can reconnect and relight the pilots. If any appliances are affected by the floodwaters, they will be tagged and isolated by an NYSEG representative. Customers will then be directed to seek a plumbing or heating contractor to make the necessary repairs. After repairs are made, NYSEG will return to clear the tag and restore service.



For questions about reconnecting services, NYSEG natural gas customers should call 800-572-1121 and RG&E electric customers should call 800.743.1701. For additional information, including natural gas safety tips, visit the NYSEG or RG&E webpages. Customers are also encouraged to follow the companies’ social media pages: