NYSP: 18 people charged with sexually abusing same child in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police say 18 people are charged with sexually abusing the same child in Yates County and the southern tier. Five of them have already pleaded guilty.

State police announced on Friday that a months-long investigation found the child was abused over the course of seven years and in multiple locations. That investigation led to the indictment of 18 people after the Yates County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury on March 16.

The charges filed include rape, sex trafficking, and predatory sexual assault against a child. The people arrested are from across upstate New York and one is from Florida.

The investigation began on October 13 when Andrew Daugherty, 49 of Dundee, was accused of sexually abusing the child.

State Police investigators worked alongside the Holly Hill Police Department of Florida, the Yates County District Attorney’s Office, the Yates County Department of Social Services, and the State Police Computer Crimes Unit. Authorities also worked to provide support services to the victim.

Here is the list of charges against the people accused of abusing the child:

Andrew Daugherty of Dundee: Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child (A-II Felony), Predatory Sexual Assault (A-II Felony), Sex Trafficking of a Child (B Felony), Compelling Prostitution (B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (D Felony), Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony). Daugherty was also charged as a co-defendant for aiding and abetting others in the promotion of sexual acts.

Micheleine Ridley of Dundee: Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child and Tampering with Physical Evidence (E Felony);

Michael Gucciardo of Bath: Rape 1st Degree (B Felony), Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree (B Felony), Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony), Rape 3rd Degree (E Felony), and Criminal Sexual Act 3rd Degree (E Felony);

Ashley Crandall of Corning: Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree (B Felony);

Anthony Hawn of Holly Hill, FL: Rape 2nd Degree (D Felony) and Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony);

Mary Diederich of Bath: Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree (B Felony) and 3rd Degree (E Felony), Aggravated Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree (C Felony), Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony), and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony);

Tiffany Jamieson of Binghamton: Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony);

Richard Tallarida of Elmira: Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony), Rape 2nd Degree (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony), and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony);

Zackery Crissell of Elmira: Rape 2nd Degree (D Felony) and Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony);

Wayne Niles of Elmira: Rape 2nd Degree (D Felony);

Ashley Shaffer of Bath: Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony);

Aaron Labar of Prattsburgh: Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (D Felony) but the charges has been returned to local court and will be amended to Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor);

Stephanie Ridley of Dundee: Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony) and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony)

State Police say these five people have pleaded guilty to these charges:

Brittany Skinkle of Elmira: Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree (B Felony);

Gregory Scears of Elmira: Rape 3rd Degree (E Felony);

Summer Elliott of Elmira: Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony) and Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony);

Steven Sherman of Elmira: Rape 3rd Degree (E Felony);