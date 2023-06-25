NYSP: 19-year-old dead after rollover crash in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a deadly car crash at 2:37 Sunday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened on West Countyhouse Road in Albion. Official investigation shows that a 2009 Lincoln Navigator was driving eastbound when it left the shoulder of the road, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

A passenger — 19-year-old Grabriel J. Casanova of Medina — died at the scene. Police say three other people in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.