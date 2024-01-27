NYSP: 2 arrested in Dansville after months-long drug and gun investigation

By News10NBC
Among the evidence seized when a warrant was executed at a home in the town of Dansville. Police seized several guns along with meth, cannabis and cash. (Photo provided: NYSP)

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — Two people from Dansville are facing felony charges after a gun and drug bust in Dansville.

State Police say they recovered meth, cannabis, more than $5,000 in cash, metal knuckles, a switchblade, guns — including rifles, shotguns and a pistol — and ammunition after executing a search warrant at a home on Steuben County Route 46.

Matthew Henry, 37, and Maria Smith, 30, are facing felony gun and drug charges. The arrests come after a months-long investigation by the New York State Police and the Elmira and Hornell police departments.

Matthew Henry and Maria Smith were in the Steuben County Jail Friday night after they were arrested when police agencies exercised a warrant on a Dansville property and seized drugs, guns and money. (Photo: sheriff.steubencountyny.gov)