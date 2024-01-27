NYSP: 2 arrested in Dansville after months-long drug and gun investigation

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — Two people from Dansville are facing felony charges after a gun and drug bust in Dansville.

State Police say they recovered meth, cannabis, more than $5,000 in cash, metal knuckles, a switchblade, guns — including rifles, shotguns and a pistol — and ammunition after executing a search warrant at a home on Steuben County Route 46.

Matthew Henry, 37, and Maria Smith, 30, are facing felony gun and drug charges. The arrests come after a months-long investigation by the New York State Police and the Elmira and Hornell police departments.