NYSP: 4 injured in crash at Portland, Draper following pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four people have been taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle being pursued by troopers crashed into another vehicle at Portland Avenue and Draper Street, the New York State Police reports.
The pursuit Wednesday night ended when the vehicle being pursued crashed into an uninvolved vehicle. All four people — two in each vehicle — were taken to Strong.
