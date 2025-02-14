NYSP announce four arrests in case of missing person last seen in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – New York State Police have announced multiple arrests in the case of missing person Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man originally from Minnesota.

Nordquist was last seen in January in Canandaigua after making the 1,000-mile trek from Minnesota back in September. His family was in contact with him up until January, when he stopped responding. They then filed a missing persons report.

Police say Nordquist may have been staying at Patty’s Lodge in Canandaigua and traveled by bus. They were looking for him in Geneva and Canandaigua.

While it hasn’t been confirmed if Nordquist has been found yet, State Police say four arrests have been made in connection to the case. Troopers will speak about the investigation at 11 a.m. on Friday.

News10NBC learned about the case earlier this week with a flyer from Missing Persons in America, a business that helps spread the word about missing people. The flyer mentioned that Nordquist may have come to Canandaigua for an online relationship, but police have not confirmed those details at this time. Check back for updates.

