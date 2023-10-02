NYSP: Fentanyl, cocaine, and a gun recovered after chase on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people are facing charges after New York State Police say they recovered fentanyl, cocaine, and a handgun after a chase Friday night on Rochester’s north side.

It all started when troopers part of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative tried to pull over a car just after 9 p.m. Troopers say the car refused to stop, which led to a chase through Clifford Avenue. The chase ended when the suspect’s car struck two other vehicles at the intersection of Hudson Avenue.

Three people, ages 15, 17, and 20, were arrested after the chase. Troopers say the inside of the suspect’s car had 8.3 grams of fentanyl, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, 2.6 grams of cocaine packaged for sale, and a gun loaded with 14 rounds.

All three suspects are charged with Felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. The two minors were taken to Monroe County family court for arraignment and then taken to a Monroe County youth facility. The 20-year-old, Bjourneboe Malone of Rochester, was taken to the Monroe County Jail.