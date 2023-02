ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police are investigating a serious crash on Interstate 490 on Sunday night. They said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday, and that it only involved one person and one car. It happened on I 490 west of Winton Road.

Troopers couldn’t provide us with more information but did say this crash is serious. News10NBC will keep you updated as we learn more.