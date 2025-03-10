NYSP: Man arrested after being accused of assaulting a five-week-old baby

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Canandaigua said they have arrested 25-year-old Jayden Mendez after he was accused of assaulting a five-week-old baby.

According to state police, on March 1, investigators were assigned to a case that involved a report made by Ontario County Child Protective Services of an injured infant at Strong Memorial Hospital that faced significant bruising.

State police said through investigations, they determined Mendez caused the injuries and arrested him on March 2 at his home in Canandaigua.

Mendez was charged with:

Assault in the second-degree.

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He has been taken to Ontario County Jail for CAP arraignment.