NYSP: Man arrested with loaded handgun during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday, New York State Police made a traffic stop on Ripley Street in Rochester for vehicle and traffic violations. The driver Kerone Kearse Jr., 22, was found to have a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine, he also didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Kearse Jr. was was arrested for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was was taken to the Monroe County Jail to await arraignment.