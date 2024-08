NYSP: Tree falls on man, killing him, in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — A man died this afternoon after a tree fell on him, according to New York State Police.

State Police say the 68-year-old was on his tractor, clearing brush, when the tree fell around 2:37 p.m. off Willis Hill Road in Victor. The Ontario County coroner responded at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is continuing.