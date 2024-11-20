NYSP: Motorcycle drives through Brighton crash scene, hitting trooper and leading to chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say a motorcycle drove through the scene of a Brighton crash on Wednesday morning, hitting a trooper’s hand and leading to a chase.

The trooper was directing traffic at the crash scene on I-590 southbound. State Police chased the motorcycle but stopped for safety reasons after it went into several streets in the City of Rochester.

Soon after, police learned that the motorcycle hit a car at the intersection of Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace. The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Webster, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to Strong Hospital with a back injury. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The trooper was treated at the scene by medical crews.