NYSP: Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash on I-490

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after crashing into a guide rail Wednesday night on I-490 westbound.

New York State Police said the motorcyclist crashed just east of the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge, around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said the motorcyclist has severe, life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital.

State Police said they are in the preliminary stages of investigating how the crash happened.