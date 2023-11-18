NYSP: One person dead after hit-and-run in Bath

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say a person is dead after being hit by a car in the Village of Bath.

State Police say the crash happened on I-86 near exit 38, sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning. Officials explain a vehicle was driving westbound on I-86 when it hit the victim, and then drove off.

State Police is asking for help from the public to identify the vehicle, saying it could have significant damage to the front end.

I-86 westbound between exits 38 and 39 will remain closed. Drivers should take an alternate route for the time being.

Police say anyone with information should call NYSP at 585-398-4100.