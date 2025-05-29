NYSP: Person in custody after hours-long standoff on Thruway

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – New York State Police took one person into custody on I-90 around 6 a.m. Thursday. The person was detained after an hours-long standoff between exit 45 in Victor and exit 46 in Henrietta, which shut down the thruway.

Troopers tell News10NBC the person barricaded themselves inside a car with a gun on the side of the thruway.

That stretch of the thruway was closed for hours overnight, and reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday. News10NBC saw hundreds of cars and trucks redirected by troopers overnight and in the early morning hours Thursday. A tow truck was seen at the scene around 6:30 a.m.

News10NBC is working to learn more about the person taken into custody, and if they will face any charges.