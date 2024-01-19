NYSP: Pursuit ends when driver hits bank pillar in Dansville, jumps into occupied vehicle

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — A Cohocton man faces multiple charges after a police pursuit Tuesday in Steuben and Livingston counties, which ended shortly after his vehicle hit a pillar at a bank in Dansville.

New York State Police troopers from Wayland, along with Steuben County sheriff’s deputies, responded to the report of a U-Haul traveling at a high rate of speed on I-390 at about 1:27 p.m. Jan. 16. Troopers tried to stop the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado — driven by William J. Crowe, 35 — but it wouldn’t stop. Troopers say Crowe drove head-on toward a deputy, who evaded being struck. Crowe’s vehicle struck a pillar of the Community Bank branch on Main Street in the village of Dansville, and he left the vehicle, ran behind Main Street businesses and entered the passenger side of a vehicle that had a family with three children in it, troopers said. He was taken into custody.

Crowe was charged with second-degree attempted robbery – motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of petit larceny, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, DWAI drugs and DWI (both with a previous conviction within 10 years), and traffic infractions. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment.