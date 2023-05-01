NYSP: Retired Investigator dies from illness related to 9/11 duty

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York State Police announced the death of retired NYSP Senior Investigator Nicholas A Georgeadis. On Friday, Georgeadis passed away from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. After the events of 9/11, Georgeadis was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts.

He was 52 years old and joined the State Police in April of 1997, and served with the agency for 21 years, until his retirement in November of 2018. He served most of his career as a member of the State Police Special Investigations Unit and was last assigned to the Office of Counterterrorism.

Georgeadis is from Wilton, NY, in Saratoga County. He is survived by his wife Amy and three children; Austin, Alexis, and Thomas.