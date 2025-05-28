NYSP: Rochester man arrested for armed robbery at AT&T store

HOPEWELL, N.Y. – New York State Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old from Rochester after they say he robbed an AT&T.

State police say Karrim Bouchet went into an AT&T store in the Town of Hopewell, threatened employees with a gun and forced the employees to take him to the safe to steal over $15,000 in cell phones and cell phone accessories.

In two hours, state police say their investigators and the State Police Waterloo Uniform Force were able to find and arrest Bouchet in Waterloo.

Bouchet was charged with robbery in the first-degree and grand larceny in the third-degree. He was remanded to the Ontario County Jail on a $5,000 cash bail and a $10,000 bond.

Here is a photo of the stolen items and gun recovered by state police: