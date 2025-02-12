NYSP search for missing 24-year-old last known to be in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — New York State Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old whose last known location was Patty’s Lodge Motel in Canandaigua.

Sam (Samantha) Nordquist, who was born female but identifies as male, was last seen in early February. State Police say he hasn’t been in contact with his family since the end of January. Sam is from Minnesota and traveled to New York State last September.

State Police say Sam could be in the Geneva or Canandaigua areas and is known to travel by bus. Sam is 5 foot 3, has brown hair, and has brown eyes. Anyone with information that can help to find Sam is asked to call troopers at 585-398-4100 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.