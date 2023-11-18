NYSP searching for remains of Sara Anne Wood in 30-year-old homicide investigation

The New York State Police Major Crimes Unit in Troop D are continuing to search for the remains of Sara Anne Wood, a 12-year-old girl believed to have been abducted near her home in Sauquoit, N.Y., in 1993. Lewis Stephen Lent Jr. later pleaded guilty to her abduction and murder.

On Nov. 11, the NYSP began a search for evidence in the 30-year-old homicide investigation, along with State Police K9, in the Green Mountain National Forest after new information arose through follow-up interviews, according to NYSP. They searched around 29 acres near the Dome Hiking Trail at White Oaks Road in Pownal, Vermont. More than 80 officers from the NYSP including the NYS Forest Rangers searched along with the Vermont State Police.

The intensive search was called off Nov. 16 after no evidence or remains were found, though NYSP continues to search for Sara’s remains.