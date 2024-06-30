NYSP: Three in custody, handguns recovered after stolen vehicle crashes at Culver and Empire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle being pursued by New York State troopers crashed into another vehicle at Culver Road and Empire Boulevard, near St. Ambrose Church, at around 7 p.m. Saturday. Troopers also recovered two handguns.

According to the State Police, troopers tried to stop the vehicle, which was stolen out of Yates County, and it drove off, crashing into an uninvolved vehicle at Culver and Empire. Nobody was injured, and troopers took three people into custody. Charges are pending, according to NYSP.