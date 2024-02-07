NYSP: Trooper dies from illness stemming from working at Ground Zero after 9/11 attack

A New York state trooper who served for 26 years died Wednesday from an illness stemming from his working in and around the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the New York State Police announced.

Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell was assigned to New York City to help in the search and recovery efforts after the attacks in which hijacked planes destroyed the World Trade Center.

Trooper Tyrell entered the NYSP in October 1997 and served the agency for 26 years. He spend most of his career assigned to Troop T out of Henrietta, which covers the New York State Thruway.

He is from Rochester and is survived by his three children, Sean, Kathryn and Rachel.