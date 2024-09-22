NYSP warn public about ‘sextortion’ scam

New York State Police are warning people across the country of an automated sextortion scam.

They say the scammers are using people’s email addresses to try and threaten, embarrass and intimidate them in order to get them to send bitcoin payments.

The scammers will try and convince you they’ve installed software on your devices and have access to your personal accounts. They then threaten to expose personal images and videos of the person, unless they send the scammers money.

State Police say to not engage or share any personal information with them. They also say to report it to the FBI.