NYSP will give update on investigation into murder of Sam Nordquist on Wednesday

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police will give an update on Wednesday on the investigation into the murder of Sam Nordquist, the Minnesota man tortured and killed in Ontario County.

Troopers will speak at 9:15 a.m. and News10NBC will have a crew there. In total, seven people have been charged with second-degree murder. Police have been investigating ever since Nordquist’s family reported him missing on Feb. 9. Investigators found his body in a field in Yates County three days later.

According to Nordquist’s family, the 24-year-old traveled to the Finger Lakes region in September to meet his girlfriend, Precious Arzuaga, who he connected with online. They became suspicious after Nordquist lost contact with them. Arzuaga, along with her son Thomas Eaves, are among those charged with murder.

State Police say Nordquist endured “prolonged physical and physiological abuse” for over a month before he died. The location of the abuse remains undisclosed.

The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office said there’s no indication at this time that the murder of Nordquist, who is transgender, was a hate crime.

