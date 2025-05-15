NYSP will honor fallen troopers in Canandaigua on Thursday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — New York State Police will honor fallen troopers on Thursday at the Troop E headquarters in Canandaigua.

The ceremony gets underway at 11 a.m. at 1569 Rochester Road. It includes a list of reading names and the placement of a memorial wreath. Families of fallen troopers and local law enforcement will be there.

Recently, Rochester native trooper was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Steven Tyrrell died from an illness stemming from his work around the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks. He was 58 and died after 26 years on the force.