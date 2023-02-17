NYSP: Woman hit by truck while walking in center lane of Route 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say a woman was hit by a pickup truck while she was walking in the center lane, heading eastbound, on State Route 104 near Culver Road on Friday.

The woman was taken to Strong Hospital with serious injuries. There’s no word yet on her condition. The crash closed Route 104 between Culver Road and 590 early Friday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 a.m. and found the woman. They say a second vehicle hit the truck that struck the woman. Neither driver was injured.