ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 490.

State Police say the woman driving a GMC SUV swerved to avoid other traffic, hit a concrete barrier, and then crashed into a Toyota SUV. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, near Meigs Street.

The 39-year-old woman is being treated for a head injury. the driver of the other car was not hurt.