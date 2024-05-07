NYS’s longest serving inmate dies at 90; served time for 1962 rape, murder of teen in Penfield

New York State’s longest serving inmate — who was serving time for murdering a 14-year-old in Penfield in 1962 — has died in prison at age 90.

James R. Moore was sentenced to life for the murder and rape of Pamela Moss. He was granted parole in 2022 after 21 attempts, but remained in Coxsackie Correctional Facility at the time of his death. According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, approved housing had not been found for Moore.

“Prior to being released to community supervision, all incarcerated individuals must complete their community preparation, which includes approved housing. Mr. Moore was unable to provide a proposed residence that was suitable to his needs. DOCCS staff made several referrals for Mr. Moore to locations that could provide him with the necessary level of care, however, he refused release to these residences and remained at Coxsackie Correctional Facility until his death on April 30, 2024,” the DOCCS stated in response to a request from News10NBC.

Moore previously admitted to the rape and murder, but he later told the parole board that he didn’t remember anything about Pamela or the crime. He also blamed his actions on a chemical he was exposed to while working as a landscaper.