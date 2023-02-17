OACES holds breakfast to celebrate its education and career services impact

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Office of Adult and Career Services (OACES) held a special breakfast on Friday morning to showcase how it impacts lives here in Rochester.

Dozens of people attended the event at the OACES facility on Hart Street. OACES provides education and career training services to hundreds of people in the heart of downtown Rochester.

“Not only do we serve students who were previously enrolled in the district or new students to the community, we also provide services for approximately 60% of our students and parents within the district,” said Lia Festenstein, the acting program director of OACES.

All the programs offered by OACES are free and made available to people without a GED or high school diploma.