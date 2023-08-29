Oak Hill ranks as most difficult golf course on this season’s PGA Tour

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Oak Hill Country Club ranked as the most challenging golf course out of the 50 courses that have hosted a tournament during this season’s PGA Tour.

There were a total of 47 tournaments across eight countries during the 2022-2023 PGA Tour, which ended on Aug. 27 with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Georgia. However, no course had a higher average score than Oak Hill’s East Course in Pittsford, according a Golfweek.

Oak Hill hosted the PGA Championship in May. The par for the course was 70 but the average golfer took 72.722 stokes to complete all 18 holes. It was the only course where the average score for a golfer was two over par. The next most difficult was the Lost Angeles Country Club North Course, where the average score was 71.776 for a par 70.

The Oak Hill PGA Championship had plenty of memorable moments including Michael Block, a 46-year-old golf instructor for Southern California, standing in disbelief after he got a hole-in-one. Florida golfer Brooks Koepka won the tournament, his fifth major title, beating out Norway’s Viktor Hovland in the thrilling final day.

